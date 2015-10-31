https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkSJXL3kLtM

During Boot Camp's Group Challenge everything seemed to go perfectly well for Bupsi.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXV-cEO79Q8

More like this

However, during her solo audition she suffered with illness.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFvEnQmw9NM

With a spot at Judges' Houses on the line at this year's Six Chair Challenge, Bupsi gave it her all with a cover of Aretha Franklin’s Respect.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxoGKp-Uu5M

Onto Judges' Houses in France, Bupsi impressed Cowell and guest judge Louis Tomlinson as she got nasty all over again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkGYuekK1mw

So Mr Cowell decided he needed a bit of nasty in his final line-up, and revealed he'd be taking Bupsi through to live shows with Anton Stephans and Max Stone.

Advertisement

The X Factor live shows kicks off Saturday October 31st at 8:00pm on ITV