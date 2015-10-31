Everything you need to know about X Factor's Bupsi
Here's why Simon Cowell wants Bupsi to 'bring the nasty' to X Factor live shows 2015
37-year-old Bupsi from Leeds had quite the debut X Factor audition.
Initially seen as forgettable, Cowell told Bupsi she was too "nice". That's when she decided to "get nasty" crawling all over the judges' desk, dancing on Cowell himself and dropping to the floor in the splits. Suffice to say she got through to the next round.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkSJXL3kLtM
During Boot Camp's Group Challenge everything seemed to go perfectly well for Bupsi.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXV-cEO79Q8
However, during her solo audition she suffered with illness.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFvEnQmw9NM
With a spot at Judges' Houses on the line at this year's Six Chair Challenge, Bupsi gave it her all with a cover of Aretha Franklin’s Respect.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxoGKp-Uu5M
Onto Judges' Houses in France, Bupsi impressed Cowell and guest judge Louis Tomlinson as she got nasty all over again.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkGYuekK1mw
So Mr Cowell decided he needed a bit of nasty in his final line-up, and revealed he'd be taking Bupsi through to live shows with Anton Stephans and Max Stone.
The X Factor live shows kicks off Saturday October 31st at 8:00pm on ITV