But 17 has now become six, so here's who's heading to France for Cowell's Judges' Houses this year:

MAX STONE

Max came in for a bit of criticism from Simon Cowell who said he looked "half dead" as he struggled to see the fun side to the singer. But the crowd spoke: they wanted Max and they were darn well going to get him. So even though he was swapped out, Cowell eventually brought Max back, saying sometimes you have to admit when you've made a mistake. Max told us he "owes everything" to the Wembley crowd.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIHhtntnrhQ

EBRU

It doesn't feel like we've experienced all that much of 27-year-old Ebru through the process, but Cowell clearly sees something in her. You don't get a seat at Six Chairs otherwise. At her first audition Rita Ora complimented Ebru on her tone of voice even before she sang.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_B9svoI8Sr0

JENNIFER PHILLIPS

Well of course Jennifer Phillips was going to get a seat. She's been a firm favourite since that Shackles performance. It's a hop skip and jump to the live shows now, right?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xO7eaEPuSVg

BUPSI

Bupsi hasn't made life very easy for herself on the show. Her first audition fell flat before Cowell told her to 'get nasty' and she threw herself all over the judges' desk with an eye-popping dance routine. At Boot Camp she suffered with illness and didn't 100% tick the boxes back at Wembley. But she's got that seat and now it's time to prove she's ready for the live shows.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkSJXL3kLtM

KERRIE-ANNE PHILLIPS

Kerrie-Anne has given up a job teaching singing in Dubai to try out for this year's X Factor. So far, so good. Will she get over the final Judges' Houses hurdle?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0o498Rkxya4

ANTON STEPHANS

Anton Stephans caught Cowell's attention tonight not just for his singing, but for his sassy response to criticism. After being told he pulls weird faces when he sings, Anton set about telling the boss about a life without botox. The performance was clearly what Cowell was looking for though, as Anton scoots on into the next round. He told us that he'll work on the "crazy axe man" eyes before then.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdOO-2w8JGE

The acts cut from Cowell's category are as follows: Alex Boye, Hannah Marie, Holly Johnson, Joseph McCaul, Lochei Kusi Ghent, Neneth Lyons, Sherilyn Hamilton Shaw, Stephanie McCourt, Tonatha Raihan, Vicki Ann Nash and Zen Blythe.

The X Factor continues next Saturday on ITV