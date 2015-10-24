Back in the studio, the Overs were given one last chance to tell Cowell why they deserved a place in the final of the competition. A tad awkward to watch. But what would X Factor be without a bit of 'this means everything to me' pleading?

Then it was back over to Simon who had to cut his category from six singers down to three. So here's who Mr Cowell is taking through to live shows:

Bupsi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkSJXL3kLtM

Anton Stephans

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdOO-2w8JGE

Max Stone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIHhtntnrhQ

Surprisingly, Jennifer Phillips was cut from the final line-up having seemed like a sure thing. Kerrie-Anne Phillips and Ebru were also cut, with Cowell admitting he'd changed his mind about one singer to give Max Stone the final space in his category this year.