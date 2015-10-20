Simon Cowell's Overs clearly had the most fun at X Factor Judges' Houses
Sing? There are vineyards to explore...
Grape squishing is fun with more people - share this with your friends
Free from the constraints of Wembley Arena, the final 24 contestants of this year's X Factor have all been whisked off somewhere glamorous for Judges' Houses.
It's at this stage that every act sings one final time before Ms Ora, Cowell, Cheryl and Grimmers decide which three they're each taking through to the live shows.
And it has to be said, it's Simon Cowell's Overs that seem to have had the most fun* on their trip (*while working really, really hard of course)...
Sure it's looking nice and sunny in Rome where Cheryl and the Groups have been filming.
More like this
The Girls have been splashing about in the sea in LA
And grabbing a quick jacuzzi with mentor Rita Ora
It's been non-stop laughs with guest mentor Mark Ronson for the Boys in the Cotswolds
BUT CHECK OUT THE OVERS
There's some singing going on in the South of France, obviously
Sing, sing, sing
And no, your eyes do not deceive you, that's One Direction's Louis Tomlinson – not Sinitta – helping Mr Cowell
But then it's back to having the best grape squishing fun EVER.
#TeamCowell for life.
X Factor Judges' Houses takes place this Saturday at 8pm and Sunday from 7:30pm on ITV