It's at this stage that every act sings one final time before Ms Ora, Cowell, Cheryl and Grimmers decide which three they're each taking through to the live shows.

And it has to be said, it's Simon Cowell's Overs that seem to have had the most fun* on their trip (*while working really, really hard of course)...

Sure it's looking nice and sunny in Rome where Cheryl and the Groups have been filming.

The Girls have been splashing about in the sea in LA

And grabbing a quick jacuzzi with mentor Rita Ora

It's been non-stop laughs with guest mentor Mark Ronson for the Boys in the Cotswolds

BUT CHECK OUT THE OVERS

There's some singing going on in the South of France, obviously



Sing, sing, sing

And no, your eyes do not deceive you, that's One Direction's Louis Tomlinson – not Sinitta – helping Mr Cowell

But then it's back to having the best grape squishing fun EVER.

#TeamCowell for life.

X Factor Judges' Houses takes place this Saturday at 8pm and Sunday from 7:30pm on ITV