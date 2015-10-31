https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=af4JEtMWFdE

At Boot Camp, after making it through the group challenge, the girls performed Rihanna's Diamonds. Rita told them to 'mash it up' as co-hosts Olly Murs and Caroline Flack admitted there'd never been anything like that on The X Factor.

At Six Chair Challenge the girls did their cover of David Guetta and Nicki Minaj’s Hey Mama? earning themselves the second seat in Cheryl's line-up.

From here it was onto Judges' Houses in Rome (a quick name change saw them go from Alien to Alien Uncovered) where they sang Usher's Bad Girl.

Cheryl complimented their confidence and guest mentor Jess Glynne said each girl was "special" and had something to offer.

The group earned a yes from Cheryl at the live reveal and joined 4th Impact and Reggie n Bollie in the live shows.

The X Factor live shows kick off on October 31st at 8pm on ITV