Everything you need to know about X Factor's Alien Uncovered
Here's how this six-piece girl band earned a spot in Cheryl's final three Groups
Singers Madison (19), Natalie (18), Temple (24), Frank (17), Yaz (23) and Shae (23) make up six-piece girl group Alien Uncovered.
Their opening audition (they were originally called Alien) saw them cover Black Eyed Peas’ Pump It, with Nick Grimshaw dubbing them 'Spice Girls from Mars'.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=af4JEtMWFdE
At Boot Camp, after making it through the group challenge, the girls performed Rihanna's Diamonds. Rita told them to 'mash it up' as co-hosts Olly Murs and Caroline Flack admitted there'd never been anything like that on The X Factor.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zX058-RudSI
More like this
At Six Chair Challenge the girls did their cover of David Guetta and Nicki Minaj’s Hey Mama? earning themselves the second seat in Cheryl's line-up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCRtZHDnh7I
From here it was onto Judges' Houses in Rome (a quick name change saw them go from Alien to Alien Uncovered) where they sang Usher's Bad Girl.
Cheryl complimented their confidence and guest mentor Jess Glynne said each girl was "special" and had something to offer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5lMjEhXlIs
The group earned a yes from Cheryl at the live reveal and joined 4th Impact and Reggie n Bollie in the live shows.
The X Factor live shows kick off on October 31st at 8pm on ITV