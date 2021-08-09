Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Dragons’ Den star and businesswoman Sara Davies is the sixth celebrity to join the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up.

Sara will take to the dance floor alongside Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu, John Whaite and Rhys Stephenson when the series kicks off later this summer.

Performing on #Strictly is her major investment for 2021. Dragon Sara Davies is making the jump from the Den to the dancefloor! ✨ @SaraDaviesCC 👉https://t.co/zN1IRCgWfW pic.twitter.com/PRtaRwbu78 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 9, 2021

The news of the sixth Strictly Come Dancing contestant was announced on Good Morning Britain this morning, with Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard chatting to Sara about her upcoming Strictly journey.

“My Mam and Dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance,” Davies said in a statement.

“Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little. The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dance floor. And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!”

Davies, who is the founder of Crafts Companion, joined the Dragons Den line-up in 2019, replacing Jenny Campbell and becoming the youngest entrepreneur to join the panel at the time.

The upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing will see the show’s first male couple, with former Bake Off star John Whaite set to take to the dance floor with professional Graziano Di Prima after boxer Nicola Adams danced with Katya Jones last year, becoming the show’s first ever all-female couple.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this summer.