Meanwhile, celebrities were falling by the wayside on Channel 4’s ski-themed reality show The Jump. With so many injuries among the competitors, former X Factor winner Joe McElderry, who was merely on a skiing holiday nearby, stepped up to compete and eventually went on to win the show.

In other reality show news, Simon Cowell confirmed his much-anticipated return to the UK X Factor judging panel, with the US version of the show axed shortly after.

It was in this month that the sporting world turned its attention to the Sochi Winter Games, while film fans tuned into the Baftas 2014. RadioTimes.com were out in force to cover the event, with 12 Years a Slave the big winner of the night. Even the Queen came out to congratulate director Steve McQueen, with palace insiders later revealing to us that Her Majesty keeps her own honorary Bafta on top of her television.

In need of new drama, thoughts turned to casting news with Sheridan Smith taking up the role of Cilla Black, as well as pictures surfacing of David Tennant from the set of Broadchurch remake Gracepoint.

House of Cards season two also landed on Netflix, with many viewers binge-watching the entire thing in one Frank-filled weekend. We've got the tweets to prove it.

It was also this month that brought us the sad news of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's death, with scores of stars paying tribute to the late actor on Twitter.

As actor Benedict Cumberbatch was praised for his work as Alan Turing in initial scenes from The Imitation Game, we turned to another of his famous characters to test your knowledge in our Sherlock or Sheldon: Who said what? quiz.See if you can ace it, too.

BBC drama Call the Midwife was confirmed for a fourth series near the end of the month as the awards calendar moved on to the Oscars. Critics made their predictions, reviews rolled in and we profiled the actors who are still waiting to win a coveted golden statuette.

Meanwhile, Harrison Ford continued to dodge questions about whether he was heading back to Star Wars (he was!) and Cumberbatch explained the many reasons Sherlock Holmes isn’t the sort of man we should want to cosy up with.

Which brings us nicely onto the most important day of February – Valentine’s Day. We checked out the dos and don’ts of this most romantic of days, with a little help from characters of the big screen.