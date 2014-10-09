Mary Berry's had a Fashion Showstopper of a series in Bake Off 2014
Blazer trailblazer Mary Berry had had her most stylish series yet of The Great British Bake Off - let Kim Atkins show you how to get the look
In last night's Bake Off final, Mary Berry showed us one more time why she is one of the biggest TV fashion stars of 2014. Her bold style choices have shown us how an older woman can still rock an on-trend style – from biker jackers to bomber jackets, Mary has worn them all. Here's my round-up of her best looks this year.
Mary went back to a floral favourite for the Bake Off final last night. In pretty pink hues, this Linea Blazer has been seen before on our baking queen. Pink is my favourite colour on Mary and this blazer is so feminine it works perfectly for her. Unfortunately, it is completely sold out now and we aren't likely to see anything similar until next spring. I know I will be keeping my eyes open for it to come back on sale, fingers crossed.
Linea, Multicolor Printed Linen Peplum Jacket. Sold Out.
Mary was back in a blazer of glory for the opening episode of the new series. She sported a floral number from Oasis that is definitely up there with my favourite looks from the baking queen. It’s still available from a few online retailers, detailed below, so snap it up fast. And if you fancy going full-on floral there are matching shorts available as well.
Oasis Tropical Forest Long Blazer available at: Very.com £45 – Limited sizes, ASOS, £70 – Currently all sizes available.
Oasis Tropical Forest Short available at ASOS, £24 – Limited sizes.
Next up was a great edgy look for Mary. She sported a white biker jacket with a gorgeous yellow floral scarf, proving yet again that you’re never too old to stay on trend. Her exact jacket was an M&S number which is no longer available. But don’t panic, I have found a great alternative to get you working that Bake Off look.
EICH Pretty Trees Print Scarf, £65 Ted Baker, Leather Biker Jacket, £350 Topshop.
Colourful scarves have quickly become part of Mary’s signature style: she is rarely seen without one to jazz up her outfits in the Bake Off tent. So get yourself a bright and floral number to finish off this look.
Last up is Mary's choice for the Bake Off semi-final. She pulled another on-trend look out of the bag here. A hot pink blazer with clashing red piping was a perfect choice.
Bright colours suit Mary best and this blazer is a fantastic piece from British brand, Boden. It is still available now at a reduced price of £77.84 in sizes 8 and 10 only.
Newcomen Blazer, £77.84 Boden.
After all the excitement of this years Bake Off I feel I need a rest from all the salivatingly delicious treats on offer – well my waistline does! However I will miss the inspirational dressing from the Baking Queen herself, giving us a little something different to draw from for our own wardrobes. She has made a real name for her self in the style ratings and I cannot wait to see what might be up her sleeves for Bake Off 2015.