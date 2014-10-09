Linea, Multicolor Printed Linen Peplum Jacket. Sold Out.

Mary was back in a blazer of glory for the opening episode of the new series. She sported a floral number from Oasis that is definitely up there with my favourite looks from the baking queen. It’s still available from a few online retailers, detailed below, so snap it up fast. And if you fancy going full-on floral there are matching shorts available as well.

Oasis Tropical Forest Long Blazer available at: Very.com £45 – Limited sizes, ASOS, £70 – Currently all sizes available.

More like this

Oasis Tropical Forest Short available at ASOS, £24 – Limited sizes.

Next up was a great edgy look for Mary. She sported a white biker jacket with a gorgeous yellow floral scarf, proving yet again that you’re never too old to stay on trend. Her exact jacket was an M&S number which is no longer available. But don’t panic, I have found a great alternative to get you working that Bake Off look.

EICH Pretty Trees Print Scarf, £65 Ted Baker, Leather Biker Jacket, £350 Topshop.

Colourful scarves have quickly become part of Mary’s signature style: she is rarely seen without one to jazz up her outfits in the Bake Off tent. So get yourself a bright and floral number to finish off this look.

Last up is Mary's choice for the Bake Off semi-final. She pulled another on-trend look out of the bag here. A hot pink blazer with clashing red piping was a perfect choice.

Bright colours suit Mary best and this blazer is a fantastic piece from British brand, Boden. It is still available now at a reduced price of £77.84 in sizes 8 and 10 only.

Newcomen Blazer, £77.84 Boden.

Advertisement

After all the excitement of this years Bake Off I feel I need a rest from all the salivatingly delicious treats on offer – well my waistline does! However I will miss the inspirational dressing from the Baking Queen herself, giving us a little something different to draw from for our own wardrobes. She has made a real name for her self in the style ratings and I cannot wait to see what might be up her sleeves for Bake Off 2015.