All you lovers, take note...

For starters, actually remembering is a good idea. Especially if you've got a loved one waiting patiently for their bunch of roses/box of chocolates.

Don't think you've got to stick to those Valentine's Day favourites though. Surprises are good. Just don't get too caught up in the big reveal...

More like this

Don't expect any hugely romantic gestures from your other half. Chances are you'll be disappointed. (Meg Ryan and Nora Ephron have a lot to answer for...)

Often it's just better to pop those name badges/raunchy outfits back in the wardrobe and keep things low key...

For those who don't have a loved one to share the special, special day with, it can be a stressful time of year. Everyone's feeling a little fragile, so try and keep important conversations to a minimum.

Yes, emotions are running high but do attempt to keep your feelings in check. Especially in public places.

The pink, fluffy, chocolate-coated pressure might be mounting, but it doesn't mean you should lower your standards just to get a date. Or focus all your love and attention on your cat...

Or start talking to inanimate objects... Seriously. However lonely you are. This will never be okay.

Finally, if you make plans with other singletons, try to avoid fire or rituals of any kind.

Advertisement

What's wrong with a low-key night in with a film and a takeaway, eh? Maybe one of these 10 Valentine's films that won't make you want to vomit