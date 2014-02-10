Harrison Ford's guide to avoiding Star Wars 7 questions
From storming off to miming answers to feigning total ignorance, Harrison Ford is keeping it vague when it comes to JJ Abrams’s Episode VII
In case you haven't noticed, there’s a tiny bit of speculation going on about the cast of JJ Abrams’s Star Wars Episode VII.
Rumours of new faces have surfaced – including Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch – while the original cast, including Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, have both been slung in the rumour mill, with hints they’ll reprise their original roles of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia. Hamill himself has urged fans to keep it a surprise, saying how much he hates spoilers.
But what of Harrison Ford? Will Han Solo be back, or has he hung up his gilet in a wardrobe in some galaxy far far away?
Doing the rounds to promote his more recent work, including Ender’s Game, Ford has ducked, dived and dodged his way out of Star Wars questions.
He’s getting rather good at it. In a, well, not really saying anything kind of way…
