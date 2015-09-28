Leaving Strictly Come Dancing after 11 years must have been a culture shock for Sir Bruce Forsyth. No more glitter stuck to the bottom of his shoes, no more clouds of hairspray or fake tan on tap.

Advertisement

There are, however, things the entertainer doesn't miss about his Saturday night gig.

"I never got used to the audience being so remote," the 87-year-old star told crowds at the Radio Times Festival yesterday.

As a man who built a career out of encouraging audience participation, Forsyth said he could barely see the viewers in the studio, who were either metres in front of him, or hidden behind him.

In fact, he admitted that he didn't see that much of the dances either, revealing that he spent a lot of the live shows "hiding behind a pillar" so as not to be in shot.

More like this

Panel host Susanna Reid, who competed in Strictly's 11th series, then laughed, asking Brucie why he used to tell all the celebrity dancers that they were his favourites then?

"I hadn't seen a bloody thing!" he laughed.

Advertisement

Brucie will be returning for Strictly's Comic Relief and Christmas specials this year. So keep your eyes peeled for any glimpses of him peering out from behind pillars!

Bruce Forsyth: If I ran the BBC I'd "do without three and four, and concentrate on channels one and two"

Bruce Forsyth on what's wrong with TV today - and why he's glad he's not starting out in comedy now

Sir Bruce Forsyth will return for Strictly 2015 specials

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement