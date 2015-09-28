"I never got used to the audience being so remote," the 87-year-old star told crowds at the Radio Times Festival yesterday.

As a man who built a career out of encouraging audience participation, Forsyth said he could barely see the viewers in the studio, who were either metres in front of him, or hidden behind him.

In fact, he admitted that he didn't see that much of the dances either, revealing that he spent a lot of the live shows "hiding behind a pillar" so as not to be in shot.

Panel host Susanna Reid, who competed in Strictly's 11th series, then laughed, asking Brucie why he used to tell all the celebrity dancers that they were his favourites then?

"I hadn't seen a bloody thing!" he laughed.

Brucie will be returning for Strictly's Comic Relief and Christmas specials this year. So keep your eyes peeled for any glimpses of him peering out from behind pillars!