Bruce Forsyth: If I ran the BBC I'd "do without three and four, and concentrate on channels one and two"
The 87-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing host told the Radio Times Festival that "the BBC should be with us forever"
Bruce Forsyth took a moment to speak out in defence of the BBC during his panel at the Radio Times Festival on Sunday.
The 87-year-old star, who presented hit BBC1 show Strictly Come Dancing, told gathered crowds that we should value the organisation's "worldwide appeal" and said the Beeb's news coverage was world class.
Asked what the future of the BBC should look like, he replied: "The BBC should be with us forever."
He did, however, have some suggestions for how the broadcaster can save money in light of the government's recent green paper...
"Do without three and four, and concentrate on channels one and two," he said, "That's what I'd do if I were Director General."
"They are having to spread too much money out over four channels."