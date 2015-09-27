"You don't see any performers working together," he said, recalling the times he took to the stage with the likes of Norman Wisdom and the late Cilla Black.

Acknowledging the fact that lots of famous faces appear alongside each other on chat shows nowadays, the star insisted that it's not the same as performers doing sketches together or working collaboratively.

"I'd hate to be going into showbiz as a young man now," Forsyth continued. "Instant fame wouldn't have been my scene."

He also said that comedy clubs, where lots of young performers and comedians get their break, are "very abrasive... I don't think I would have fitted in."

Brucie also touched on another phenomenon of the modern TV age: the selfie.

"They are the bane of the business at the moment," he said, admitting to pulling grumpy faces so people would stop asking him to be in them.