At the time Forsyth said of his departure: "After 10 wonderful years and 11 series, I believe it is now the right time to step down from the rigours of presenting the Strictly live shows. I am very proud of what the show has achieved and confident it will entertain the nation for many years to come."

The show's new presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will don their sparkles and run the main show once again, as Zoe Ball puts on her dancing shoes for spin-off show It Takes Two, which this year is adding a live weekly broadcast.

This year's bumper cast of celebrities includes Call the Midwife's Helen George, chef and presenter Ainsley Harriott, BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood and pop star Peter Andre.

The celebrities will be paired up with their pro dancers during the show's annual red carpet launch. During the debut show last year's champion Caroline Flack will return to perform one last time with her pro partner Pasha Kovalev.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday 5th September at 7:15pm

