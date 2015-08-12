Reigning Strictly champion Caroline Flack is back in rehearsals for 2015 launch night
The 2014 Strictly Come Dancing winner was in training today with her professional partner Pasha Kovalev ahead of her return to the dance floor
Reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion Caroline Flack is back in rehearsals today as she prepares to perform on this year's launch show.
The X Factor presenter and her partner Pasha Kovalev will take to the dance floor, as Strictly tradition dictates, on the night that this year's celebrity dancers are paired with their professionals.
And it looks like we're in for a treat, as the duo plan to replicate their semi-final performance: a salsa dance to Ricky Martin's Maria.
A seemingly excited Flack posted this video on her Instagram page:
Here's a taste of the dance in full costume from last year, too.
Whether or not this launch show will clash with The X Factor on ITV, which Flack now co-hosts, remains to be seen as schedules are still not firmed up. Although, thanks to the wonder of recorded television, Ms Flack will be able to be on two channels at the same time if needed, with the recording of this dance set to take place at the beginning of September.
See which celebrities have been confirmed for this year's series right here.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn
