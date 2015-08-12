And it looks like we're in for a treat, as the duo plan to replicate their semi-final performance: a salsa dance to Ricky Martin's Maria.

A seemingly excited Flack posted this video on her Instagram page:

Here's a taste of the dance in full costume from last year, too.

Whether or not this launch show will clash with The X Factor on ITV, which Flack now co-hosts, remains to be seen as schedules are still not firmed up. Although, thanks to the wonder of recorded television, Ms Flack will be able to be on two channels at the same time if needed, with the recording of this dance set to take place at the beginning of September.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.