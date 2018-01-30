The top three that viewers want out were revealed to be Ann Widdecombe, Shane Jenek / Courtney Act and Amanda Barrie.

Ann is the favourite to be evicted taking 43.5% of the total vote, while Shane J is the second least popular with 19.1% of people wanting him out of the house.

Amanda narrowly beats Ashley James and Malika Haqq as the third star viewers would most like to see the back of, taking 11.2% of the vote.

Ashley takes 10.8%, just behind Malika with 10.7%. Meanwhile Boyzone star Shane Lynch has proved to be the most popular housemate, taking only 4.7% of the vote.

Tuesday's eviction will leave just five housemates in the running ahead of the CBB final on Friday 2nd February.

Meanwhile it has also been announced that ex-housemates will be going back into Celebrity Big Brother on Wednesday 31st January as part of a task. However, the names of the celebrities returning haven't yet been announced.

Surely the smart money would be on India Willoughby making her comeback to ruffle a feather or three...

Celebrity Big Brother airs 9pm on Channel 5