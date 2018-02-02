How do you vote in Celebrity Big Brother 2018?

It's vote to win for the final on Friday 2nd February and there are two ways you can make your vote known: by phone or by mobile.

By phone

You can ring to register your vote by using the numbers below...

Ann Widdecombe 090 20 44 24 03

More like this

Courtney Act / Shane Jenek 090 20 44 24 14

By mobile

You can text your vote to 6 44 24, followed by the last two digits that correspond to your chosen housemate (see above).

Is it vote to save or vote to evict?

It's vote to win Celebrity Big Brother.

When does the Celebrity Big Brother vote close?

The vote will close during this Friday's final which airs between 9pm and 10pm and then 10.30pm to 11.05pm on Friday 2nd February.

How much does a vote cost?

Calls to the vote numbers prefixed with ‘09’ cost 50p plus your Network Access Charge and calls from mobiles to the 7 digit mobile short code prefixed with ‘64’ will cost 50p from any UK mobile (excluding the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man). 15p from each paid vote goes to Make-A-Wish UK. and you must ask the bill payer’s permission before you vote.

Full FAQs for voting on Celebrity Big Brother can be found here.

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother airs at 9pm on Channel 5