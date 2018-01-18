This is the same number of days the winter series ran fo in both 2016 and 2017, so it seems as though CBB are setting a precedent for extra-long running series in January.

Meanwhile a nominations twist ahead of the second eviction has also been revealed. It turns out that the five celebrities who are up for nomination will get the chance to avoid being put up for eviction.

The winners of the Driving School task will end up winning power in the house and therefore will be able to save one of the nominated housemates: Ann Widdecombe, John Barnes, Andrew Brady, Rachel Johnson or Daniel O’Reilly.

They will then be able to replace their chosen 'saved' housemate from facing the public vote and will instead have free choice to pick one other celebrity to instead go up for eviction. Ouch.

Oh, and if that wasn't bad enough the upcoming elimination this Friday is also a double, so two famous faces will depart the house in the live eviction.

Celebrity Big Brother airs 9pm on Channel 5.