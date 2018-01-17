Twitter: @ForeverMalika

Best known for: starring in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and being a professional best friend to Khloe Kardashian.

Bio: Since the age of 15, Haqq has been BFF to youngest Kardashian sister Khloe. And just like any true friend would, Khloe ended up hiring Haqq as her personal assistant.

Seeing as Khloe is now expecting a child, brace yourself for Haqq to make one or two comments about how the celeb pregnancy is going. Could it to be as riveting as when Kim's BFF Jonathan Cheban entered last year's Big Brother house (before exiting a few days later).

As well as appearing alongside Khloe in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Haqq has also starred in dating show Famously Single (basically the US version of Celebs Go Dating).

Advertisement

Her face has also popped up on reality shows Hollywood Divas and Dash Dolls (alongside Khloe K).