Week 2 – Biscuit Week

After a tough Cake Week, our bakers had to impress the judges with their biscuits.

The Signature saw them having to craft 12 chocolate biscuit bars – with one baker experimenting with unusual ruby chocolate.

Meanwhile the Technical brought back Paul’s childhood after the bakers were asked to controversially make fig rolls.

Finally, the bakers were asked to make a 3D biscuit sculpture. While many of our remaining 12 bakers decided to do animal-themed sculptures, one baker decided to make an organ – which led to innuendos aplenty.

Helena struggled after Paul called her witchy signature “boring”, and unfortunately bombed out from the Technical after making the wrong amount of fig rolls.

However, Helena just scraped her way out of trouble with her sensational spider showstopper.

Amelia also landed herself in the danger zone, after failing to impress either Paul or Prue with her biscuits – with Prue even saying she was “disappointed”.

But it was Jamie whose luck ran out in week two, with the 20-year-old sent packing from the tent.

"It's been a great experience, and I didn't want it to end," he said,

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4