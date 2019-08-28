Find out more about Dan and the other 12 contestants on this year's GBBO.

Dan Chambers: Key facts

Name: Dan Chambers

Age: 32

From: Rotherham

Occupation: Support worker

Twitter: @DanCBakes

Instagram: @dancbakes

Who is Dan Chambers?

Dan only got seriously into baking at the age of 21, in an attempt to impress his girlfriend with a themed birthday cake. And it must have worked because they're now married, with Dan even baking their wedding cake.

His parents’ teachings hold a fond place in Dan’s memory. His army chef dad used to teach him how to bake and plaid bread after school, and his mother taught him her famous Victoria sponge recipe.

“I have been trying for a few years now, so finally I am here,” he said. “It’s absolutely crazy, really amazing, I was so adamant to get on, it’s very hard to describe the feelings, all strange and surreal. And then when you are in the tent it all feels normal pretty quickly.

“The first time I saw the white peaks of the tent it gave me butterflies, but also you feel so excited at the same time.”

How far did Dan get in Bake Off?

Spoiler: it was a short one. Dan was booted out of the tent after one week.

Although he delivered a smoking showstopper, Dan struggled with his signature bake, dishing up a raw fruit cake to the judges.

As judge Paul Hollywood explained: "He’s a great baker but it all boiled down to his signature bake."

After his elimination, Dan said: "I had a bad week, but I will definitely take away the friendships. I am not going to miss the baking under pressure – I'm just going to miss everyone in that tent.

"It's the nature of the show when something goes wrong on that particular week, you've had it, and I understand how the show works and I felt it was the right decision that I should go."

How long is Great British Bake Off on for?

The 10th series of GBBO started on Tuesday, 27th August at 8pm. The show runs for 10 weeks on Channel 4.

Other amateur bakers include a lorry driver, a veterinary surgeon and a first-time novelist.

Last year judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood crowned Rahul Mandal the winner after a tight final against Ruby Bhogal and Kim-Joy.

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.