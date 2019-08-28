Despite only finishing ninth out of 13 in the Angel Cake technical challenge – and delivering a smoking pirate island showstopper – the 32-year-old support worker from Rotherham was declared the worst baker after his disastrous signature offering, a raw Jamaican Rum Cake.

Judge Paul Hollywood said: “[Dan] is a great baker but it all boiled down to his signature bake.”

But did Dan deserve to leave without the chance to get his apron properly dirty? Probably not, according to Twitter.

Why? Viewers instead were giving accusatory looks at student Jamie Finn. Not only did the 20-year-old come bottom of the technical challenge, but he also initially forgot to add eggs into a sponge mixture.

Who will follow in Dan’s footsteps next week? While most will be scrutinising Jamie closely in the following challenges, it’ll be a shock if Michelle Evans-Fecci left the tent. The Welsh contestant was crowned the first Star Baker of the series, with her toadstool-themed cake described as “faultless” by Paul.

Michelle will hope to rise to the top of the pack again as the bakers take on biscuit week next episode.

The Great British Bake Off is on 8pm Tuesdays, Channel 4