Who is Michelle Evans-Fecci on The Great British Bake Off? Meet the only Welsh contestant
This Welsh mother can make almost everything with what she grows in her garden
Michelle brings her wholesome baking to the tent in the tenth series of The Great British Bake Off.
She is all about locally sourced and seasonal ingredients, and she even has her own vegetable patch at her home in Wales.
Michelle is joined in the tent by 12 other amateur bakers to compete against each other for 10 weeks. The show started on Tuesday 27th August.
Michelle Evans-Fecci: Key facts
Name: Michelle Evans-Fecci
Age: 35
From: Tenby (Wales)
Occupation: Print shop administrator
Twitter: @bakesbymichelle
Instagram: @bakesbymichelle
Who is Michelle Evans-Fecci?
Growing up on a farm, it was Michelle's mother that introduced her to baking and made her fall in love with it.
She now lives in the Welsh seaside town of Tenby with her husband and teenage son, for whom she bakes almost every other day, be it a simple breakfast loaf or something sweet for pudding.
The most important thing for Michelle is using good-quality, local produce and seasonal vegetables from her own patch.
She is a precise baker who creates finessed bakes but doesn't shy away from experimenting with new and innovative flavour combinations.
Michelle says she was emotional when she found out she had made it onto Bake Off: "I cry when I am happy and cry when I am sad. I have wanted it for so long, so I couldn’t believe it.
"I have been quite limited to the amount of people that I have told, but I think they will be so pleased as they know I have wanted it for so so long, so they will be really pleased."
What time is The Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?
The news series of The Great British Bake Off premiered on Channel 4 on Tuesday 27th August at 8pm. The competition will continue every week for 10 episodes at the same time.
Thirteen bakers – including a veterinary surgeon, a theatre manager and a lorry driver – are competiting to receive the star baker awards handed out by returning judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.
Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding are hosting the competition for their third year.
The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.