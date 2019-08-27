Jamie Finn: Key facts

Name: Jamie Finn

Age: 20

From: Surrey

Occupation: Part-time waiter

Twitter: @jamiepfinn

Instagram: @jamiepfinn

Who is Jamie Finn?

Now working as a part-time waiter in the lead-up to studying Sports Science at university, Jaime is a 20-year-old from Surrey, whose passion for baking started with an episode of Bake Off.

His grandma and parents taught him the baking basics, but it was an episode of the show that inspired him to make a plaited loaf and he has been baking ever since.

He is fairly traditional when it comes to flavours and likes a good technical challenge, but he is also willing to take anything he can find in the kitchen and discover new ways to incorporate ingredients into his bakes.

"When they called to tell me it was a real shock," he says. "I really wasn’t expecting it at all. But a nice shock!

"I was quite nervous at the beginning but by the second day the bakers had all gelled and we were all pretty much best mates, and it was great."

But the biggest surprise will probably be for his friends back home: "All my mates don’t even know that I bake so they will get a shock to see me in an apron!"

How far did Jamie get in Bake Off?

Jamie was the second 2019 casualty after failing to impress the judges with his Signature, Technical and Showstopper creations during Biscuit Week.

His chocolate bars failed to set and broke in half, he came second in the Technical with his fig rolls and his guitar 3D sculpture was branded "messy".

One leaving he was close to tears and said: "It was a great experience and I don't want it to end."

What time is Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?

The Great British Bake Off returned for series 10 on 27th August. It will run for 10 weeks on Channel 4 every Tuesday at 8pm. Thirteen contestants face off in a series of baking challenges, including a fashion designer, a vet and a theatre manager.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith returned as judges and the unlikely duo Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding guide us through the tent, this year pitched at Welford Park in Newbury.

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.