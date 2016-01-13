Who is Scotty T? Celebrity Big Brother 2016 contestant guide
The Geordie Shore star is going from one house of mayhem into another...
Published: Wednesday, 13 January 2016 at 5:00 pm
Name: Scott Timlin, known as Scotty T
Advertisement
Age: 27
Twitter: @ScottGShore
Famous, why? For being on Geordie Shore
Bio: Former club promotor Scotty joined reality show Geordie Shore in its fifth series, becoming one of the top dogs in the group and causing mayhem with his womanising.
More like this
He recently had a cameo in Neighbours and revealed on Twitter that he doesn't quite have the heart to tell his gran what Geordie Shore actually is, so he told her the show was a bit like Blue Peter (yep, if Blue Peter had people getting naked in Newcastle nightclubs).
Then: Scotty T getting "friendly" with some women in Geordie Shore
Advertisement
Now: Scotty T pestering Neighbours' Alan Fletcher for soap spoilers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement