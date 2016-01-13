Twitter: @ScottGShore

Famous, why? For being on Geordie Shore

Bio: Former club promotor Scotty joined reality show Geordie Shore in its fifth series, becoming one of the top dogs in the group and causing mayhem with his womanising.

He recently had a cameo in Neighbours and revealed on Twitter that he doesn't quite have the heart to tell his gran what Geordie Shore actually is, so he told her the show was a bit like Blue Peter (yep, if Blue Peter had people getting naked in Newcastle nightclubs).

Then: Scotty T getting "friendly" with some women in Geordie Shore

Now: Scotty T pestering Neighbours' Alan Fletcher for soap spoilers