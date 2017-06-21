The boys who are safe will vote for the female member of the threatened couples they want to send home, while the girls will vote for the guy they want to get rid of. That means, for instance, that the girl from Couple 1 could go, along with the boy from Couple 3.

And of course it means that friendship/rivalry/bitchiness/horniness could all come into play when those decisions are made.

Caroline Flack will be parachuting in to break the news to the villa just as their midweek party is in full swing – and it's safe to say that the final outcome may not be what you're expecting...

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2