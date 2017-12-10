So you couldn't blame her for getting a little bit frustrated on Friday night's show when some of those men (mostly Amir but also Jamie) implied in not so many words that girls might not be quite up to certain tasks.

Of course that only made her more determined to prove them wrong. So when she took on a gruelling physical challenge of shifting bucketload after bucketload of fish guts and other assorted disgusting stuff, and tipping them over Jamie (at least there was that silver lining) to fill up a tank and win stars, we were of course all rooting for her.

And when she managed four out of five stars, while it may not have quite satisfied Toff, it certainly did viewers, to the extent that the phrase YES TOFF was soon trending on Twitter, amid numerous salutes to female power...

More like this

If that doesn't see her crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, then there really is no justice in the world.

Advertisement

Come on people, you know what to do...