What are today's top entertainment stories? Watch our 90-second news round-up below for a speedy digest of the headlines on Wednesday 28th June...

  • Actor Michael Nyqvist, star of the original Girl with the Dragon Tattoo films, has died aged 56 after a battle with lung cancer.
  • Sky is getting rid of its numbered sports channels and will replace them with channels themed around specific sports.
  • Love Island's Marcel Somerville caused a Twitter frenzy when he asked Gabby to be his girlfriend.
  • Channel 4 broadcaster Jon Snow’s first trip to Glastonbury has been overshadowed by a political row.
