"You can get noticed by being too quiet and you can get noticed by being too loud," Lisa explained ahead of her appearance on the show.

With game plan of trying to be even to avoid detection, Lisa is in for a treat this season.

Want to find out more about Lisa? Read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 3 contestant.

Who is Lisa from The Traitors?

Lisa. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 62

Job: Anglican Priest

Location: Cornwall

Status: Faithful

Lisa is a 62-year-old Anglican Priest from Cornwall who is keeping the truth of her job concealed from her fellow players.

Now a Faithful in the game, Lisa thinks she is a "pretty good judge of character", which should hopefully help her sniff out who is a Traitor.

She explained further: "Although this is an artificial scenario, because people are bringing to the game, and this includes me, not necessarily who they are as a real person. In standard life I'm sure people are not that treacherous; I'd like to think.

"I think I'm quite calm. I'm quite a realist. And so, I'd like to bring some sort of calm to situations if they get a bit overwrought. And be there for people as well. Listen to them, but also be looking at people from outside the box. I'm quite an observer."

Why did Lisa apply for The Traitors?

The main factor for Lisa applying for The Traitors is that she is "completely obsessed with murder mysteries"!

She told the BBC: "If there's a murder mystery on the go, I'm there. I've watched every episode of Poirot, every Agatha Christie more than once, Midsomer Murders, Inspector Morse, Grantchester, Father Brown, Sister Boniface. I'm just obsessed with murders and the mental aspect of trying to work out who did it."

Is Lisa from The Traitors on Instagram?

At the time of reporting, Lisa has a private Instagram.

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

