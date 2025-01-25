What followed was a battle to take control of the narrative, as Charlotte turned the tables on Francesca and called her a Traitor in response.

In the end, Charlotte was banished before the four remaining Faithfuls, certain there was still a Traitor among them and unable to verify as such due to the new rule change – that banished players in the final wouldn't reveal their identities – started banishing each other.

Alexander was the first to go, followed by Francesca, leaving just Leanne and Jake as the ultimate winners.

Since the final aired, viewers have been reacting to it on social media, with one pointing out that "Frankie gave you a traitor on a plate and you all betrayed her #TheTraitors".

However, another fan was quick to counter: "I was gutted for Frankie, but because she and Charlotte told different stories, it made sense to vote them both out in my opinion.

"I was surprised Frankie wasn't the next to go after Charlotte. One of them had to be a traitor, and they couldn't be sure which one."

Others were less aggrieved by the players' actions and more by this year's format changes, and the introduction of new rules.

One fan said: "The new rule where it stopped Charlotte revealing whether she's a traitor or not basically cost Frankie any chance of winning. The new rules this year ruined the game."

Meanwhile, another added: "The seer was an unfair power, too stacked in favour of the Faithfuls. Charlotte would have likely won if not for it. So, I'm not displeased that Frankie bit the dust."

Whether the rule changes will stay in place for season 4, or are replaced with another set of brand new twists, remains to be seen – and, even before that, we have the celebrity version of The Traitors to look forward to.

The Traitors will return for a celebrity spin-off and a fourth season, while seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

