The Jump 2015: Meet Steve-O
The Jackass star fears his daredevil cover is about to be blown as he tackles the dreaded ski jump
Name: Steve-O
Jump nickname: Steve 'Geronimo' O
Age: 40
Famous, why? Stunt performer, comedian and TV personality
Bio: Best-known for appearing in daredevil show Jackass, Steve-O is loved for his crazy antics and skateboard tricks. He calls himself a "circus clown", saying he's now got a career out of "telling jokes about my p***s", but he's actually pretty worried his wacky cover will be "blown" when it comes to The Jump itself. "I’ve got this crazy mental block about it, and with that comes a crippling fear that I’m going to be revealed as the biggest wimp on the show."
Then: *Do not try this* Steve-o walks a tightrope over crocodile-infested water
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWWG1eKmylY
Now: Pulling pranks on his friends and fellow travellers. Not much has changed...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUChH3qmTIk