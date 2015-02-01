Age: 40

Famous, why? Stunt performer, comedian and TV personality

Bio: Best-known for appearing in daredevil show Jackass, Steve-O is loved for his crazy antics and skateboard tricks. He calls himself a "circus clown", saying he's now got a career out of "telling jokes about my p***s", but he's actually pretty worried his wacky cover will be "blown" when it comes to The Jump itself. "I’ve got this crazy mental block about it, and with that comes a crippling fear that I’m going to be revealed as the biggest wimp on the show."

Then: *Do not try this* Steve-o walks a tightrope over crocodile-infested water

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWWG1eKmylY

Now: Pulling pranks on his friends and fellow travellers. Not much has changed...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUChH3qmTIk

