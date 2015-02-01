The Jump 2015: Meet JB Gill
The former JLS star may well find his heart skips a beat when he tackles that ski jump
Name: JB Gill
Jump nickname: JB 'G Force' Gill
Age: 28
Famous, why? Previously a member of boy band JLS
Bio: JB rose to fame as part of chart-topping boy band JLS – they placed second on the 2008 series of The X Factor, losing out to Alexandra Burke. The band scooped several Brit and Mobo Awards and found chart success with tracks including Beat Again – with JB also finding time to win the 2012 Strictly Christmas special – but in 2013 it was announced they were splitting. JB has since gone on to run a farm, appearing on Countryfile, and recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife. He says The Jump is "right up his street" although admits he's "apprehensive" about the actual ski jump.
More like this
Then: Performing on The X Factor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kTYjKJQruY
Now: With Ola Jordan on Strictly's Christmas special
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnGir1lpoE4