But it wasn’t just the perfect score for his last dance of the evening that delighted fans, but also the singer's unexpected homage to a viral moment from his stint on The X Factor, which he appeared on as part of the boyband JLS back in 2008.

During JB's post-performance interview, Strictly host Claudia Winkleman asked him what it would mean to win.

"Do you know what it would be the most incredible badge of honour," he said, before adding: "Tonight has been unbelievable not just for me but everyone who's been dancing tonight."

"And to lift that Glitterball trophy would literally be the best Merry Christmas," he continued, turning to the camera as he delivered the festive greeting.

His comments are a reference to JLS’ now-infamous X Factor rendition of Last Christmas, which went viral thanks to a brief moment in which JB looks straight at the camera and cheerfully says: "Merry Christmas."

The recreation of the viral meme sent Strictly fans into a frenzy, with one writing on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: "JB DID THE MERRY CHRISTMAS THING!! #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing."

Another added: "JB finally doing the most iconic "merry christmas!" of all time...one more time #Strictly".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 continues on Saturday 14th December at 6pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.