Trisha struggled in her debut performance, falling on the ice mid-routine – but she was able to get back up and carry on, an achievement which the judges praised. Unfortunately she scored just 13.5 points, putting her at the bottom of the leaderboard across both weeks one and two.

Having ended up in the skate-off, Trisha chose to perform a routine to Proud by Heather Small – a song with emotional resonance given her experience with breast cancer.

Lucrezia, who had scored 18.0 with her first dance, fought back with a performance to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper.

More like this

"To be honest it was a very close decision for me tonight who to save," Christopher Dean commented, "but one had the edge over the other."

As she said goodbye to the show, Trisha told host Holly Willoughby: "I achieved what I wanted to. Obviously I would have loved to achieve a lot more."

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday 19th January 2020 at 6pm on ITV