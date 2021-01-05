Who is The Cabins narrator? Meet Maisie Adam – the voiceover for ITV’s new dating show

New dating show The Cabins kicked off on ITV2 on January 4th, and already the drama has started.

Advertisement

The series sees a pair of singletons ditching dating apps and moving into their very own luxury cabin together.

As The Cabins cast get to know one another and decide whether they want to spend another night together, narrator Maisie Adam takes us through their daily activities.

So, just who exactly is the Yorkshire comedian providing the voiceover for the new dating series?

Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is The Cabins Narrator?

Maisie Adam is a comedian from Yorkshire.

Viewers may recognise her from her various TV appearances on shows such as Have I Got News for You, Mock the Week, Roast Battle, QI and 8 out of 10 cats.

She started her comedy career back in 2017, after she entered the nationwide So You Think You’re Funny? Competition and went on to win, becoming the 4th woman ever to have won in its 30-year history.

The following year, Maisie was nominated for the Best Newcomer award at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Speaking of her new role on the ITV2 show, Adam said: “I can’t wait to spill all the juice from life inside The Cabins. After spending most of the year staying inside, this is going to be both strangely relatable for everyone yet also absolutely wild as first dates go. Besides, I ran out of things to say to my housemates back in May, so it’s been nice to gossip about this lot in a room on my own!”

She also shared a post on her Twitter page on the launch night.

Advertisement

Alongside a photo of her enjoying a cuppa, she wrote: “Well, looks like we’re all gonna be inside again for the foreseeable! Good job we’ve got #TheCabins to see us through the next few weeks, so we can watch people stay inside together…but on a first date! WHO’S READY?!”

Well, looks like we’re all gonna be inside again for the foreseeable!

Good job we’ve got #TheCabins to see us through the next few weeks, so we can watch people stay inside together…but on a first date!

????WHO’S READY?! ???? pic.twitter.com/WoG3V6bPcD — Maisie Adam (@MaisieAdam) January 4, 2021