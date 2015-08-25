Strictly Come Dancing celebrities begin rehearsals sooner than you think
Pro dancer Brendan Cole has revealed that the new celebrities will be in the Strictly studio tomorrow, adding that he hopes the line-up are all "suitably petrified"
Strictly Come Dancing series 13 hasn't even kicked off yet and professional dancer Brendan Cole is already being a meanie. The 39-year-old, who is one of Strictly's longest-running professionals, has tweeted that he hopes the new celebrities "are all suitably petrified" ahead of their first day in the studio.
This year's all-star line-up might not be completely confirmed yet - we only know 11 names - but they are all set to meet the professional dancers for the first time tomorrow, before rehearsals kick off.
The celebs and professionals traditionally perform a group dance at the beginning of the launch show - and the newbies will need to learn their moves sharpish.
Cole, who has partnered the likes of Sunetra Sarker, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Victoria Pendleton and Natasha Kaplinksy, has also had his say on the celebrities set to compete in this year's show, saying that he reckons it's a "good lineup (with a few characters)!"
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 next month
