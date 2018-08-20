“We think it’s only fair that you lot get to see it,” he said before the clip played.

In her introductory film, Stormy says: “I’m best known for being an adult film star who brought trouble to the White House.

"I’m currently involved in a media storm involving the United States President and it has been shown on every news outlet around the world and it has drastically changed my life.”

The 39-year-old star continued: “Everybody loves a good scandal, especially if it involves sex.

“I know a lot of people think they know everything about me, based on things they’ve read or their own opinion, but I think I’m about to prove everyone wrong.

"I took on the US President, but now I’m here to take on the Big Brother house. You think you’ve seen a storm? You haven’t seen nothing yet!”

After the footage, Rylan explained the show’s version of events. "Five hours before showtime, Stormy informed us that she wished to simply appear on launch night and then leave," he said.

“Big Brother tried to work out a fair compromise with her, but in the end for Big Brother, launch night is about housemates moving into the house, not about celebrities pulling out.”

The show also released a statement on Twitter, saying Daniels “was booked to appear on the show several months ago”, but changed her mind hours before the series opener.

Daniels also pulled out of a scheduled live appearance on Loose Women, leaving presenter Jane Moore to relay the actress's version of events to viewers following a backstage interview.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 10pm tonight on Channel 5