The survival-based show sees the participants, who range in age from 19 to 26, dragged out into the wilderness and forced to learn how to fend for themselves with no running water, no Wi-Fi and no parents to wait on them hand and foot.

Following in the footsteps of endurance contests such as SAS: Who Dares Wins , I’m a Celebrity or even Squid Game , Netflix’s new reality series Snowflake Mountain sends 10 lazy millennials from the UK and US on the worst camping trip of their lives.

The series, which launched on Netflix on Wednesday 22nd June, puts the contestants under the watchful eye of ex-military members Matt Tate and Joel Graves, who ultimately bestow one lucky person with the title of Wilderness Warrior and a $50,000 cash prize.

The picturesque scenery in the show may not have impressed the Snowflake Mountain cast, but it has certainly left viewers wondering where the rolling green hills are located.

Read on for everything you need to know about where the Netflix reality series was filmed.

Is Snowflake mountain a real-life location?

Snowflake Mountain cast Netflix

For viewers wondering whether Snowflake Mountain is a real-life location, sadly the answer is no.

Where is Snowflake Mountain filmed?

Snowflake Mountain was filmed in the UK, specifically in the Lake District in Cumbria across various locations.

The Lake District is a major tourist attraction, known for being England’s largest national park. It spans over 900 square miles in Cumbria, North West England.

But, of course, fans only saw a small segment of the Lake District on Snowflake Mountain.

Most of the show was filmed on a private, family-run estate called Graythwaite Estate, which is close to the town of Hawkshead.

Snowflake Mountain contestants camped out on the 5,000 acres of land that surround Graythwaite Hall.

Snowflake Mountain's Matt Tate and Joel Graves Netflix/Pete Dadds

This isn’t the first time the Lake District has been used as a filming location.

The picturesque region has also featured in several movies and TV shows over the years, most notably Netflix’s The Witcher, Paddington 2, The A Word and ITV’s Deep Water.

