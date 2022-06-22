It was a tough competition but in the end Deandra, 24, from New Jersey, was confirmed as the ultimate Wilderness Warrior who would be going home with a cash prize of $50,000.

Following eight episodes, survivalists Matt and Joel finally revealed the first winner of Netflix's Snowflake Mountain.

"Thank you so much, like honestly I just want to cry," she said upon hearing the news.

Speaking to the camera, her fellow cast mate Sunny gushed: "This is going to change her life. This is the perfect choice!"

Carl added: "I'm happy for her and I just can't wait to see what life brings her."

"We all did this as a family, like the support and the appreciation," Deandra told her fellow campmates.

Deandra from Snowflake Mountain Netflix

It comes after three weeks of challenges, which saw the cast having to fend for themselves in the wilderness, disposing of their own waste, collecting wood to start fires, and even slaughtering their own meat.

This wasn't always easy for Deandra, who Matt and Joel nicknamed the "cheerleader" of the group for often taking a backseat and not helping out. This saw her having to sleep out in the cold on one night as a form of punishment, along with Solomon.

And it must have helped with something, with Deandra going on to beat Sunny and Liam in the final.

Since the show, Deandra has opened her own beauty business, where she does the make-up and her friend works as a hairdresser.

"Matt and Joel just taught me so much, even simple things. It's just crazy how one [experience] can change your life forever. These are things that I'm going to take with me for the rest of my life," she says.

All eight episodes of Snowflake Mountain are available now on Netflix.