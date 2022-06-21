Sent to the mountains by their family and friends who think they're not living to their full potential, these youngsters will learn how to stand on their own two feet. With no running water, no Wi-Fi and no parents to wait on them, they'll have to fend for themselves.

Ten lazy millennials from the UK and US are about to be shown how to survive in the wilderness in Netflix 's new reality series Snowflake Mountain.

They'll be under the watchful eye of ex-military members Matt Tate and Joel Graves who will be tracking their individual journeys, after which one person will be named the ultimate Wilderness Warrior and bag the $50,000 cash prize.

So, who are Matt and Joel, and what did they have to say about the new series?

Here's everything you need to know.

Who are Snowflake Mountain survivalists Matt and Joel?

Matt Tate and Joel Graves are the ex-military, survival experts who will be leading the group of young people on Netflix's Snowflake Mountain, instructing them on what to do and dishing out punishments for those who deviate from their advice.

“There’s a heap of young people who can’t even unload a dishwasher, let alone hold down a job,” the pair express in an introductory montage of the new series.

Why did Matt and Joel join Snowflake Mountain?

Snowflake Mountain cast Netflix

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the show launch, Matt and Joel revealed how the show came about, and why they decided to sign up.

"I would say Joel and I were kind of appointed later on," Matt explained. "As far as getting involved, whenever they [Netflix] talked to us about the premise of the show, I think we both got really excited. We're firm believers that we're really lacking places that are still primitive. I've been talking about that for a long time.

"It was exciting when we were approached because I think for both of us, we like the thought of getting to play a part and maybe have a positive impact in somebody's life."

In terms of what they thought of the Snowflake cast, which includes some mini influencers and unemployed youngsters, Joel added: "I like to think things can't be that bad and then when we actually met, I was like, 'The legends are true!'

"But, I actually liked it because just like Matt said, I realised it was going to be a lot more challenging than I anticipated. I could tell they were all going to be characters. They were true to form."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When does Snowflake Mountain start?

The eight-part series launches on Netflix on Wednesday, 22nd June.

Viewers will meet the line-up as they get used to their new surroundings, with a $50,000 cash prize up for grabs.

However, there's a twist! For each contestant who quits, $5,000 will be deducted from the prize pot!

Advertisement

All eight episodes of Snowflake Mountain will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, 22nd June. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.