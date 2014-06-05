Rylan Clark on Big Brother: Power Trip - "It’s like the Hunger Games but no one dies"
"If you think you can act your whole way through Big Brother you shouldn’t be in Borehamwood, you should be in Hollywood."
After taking a little look around Big Brother's shiny new house yesterday, RadioTimes.com caught up with Rylan Clark, BB's Bit On The Side presenter, to discuss the upcoming series - and what he thinks of the housemate's new home.
“This is where the budget’s gone," says Rylan of the house, which boasts one of the series' biggest pools - and smallest bedrooms.
It might be state of the art, with a flashy lighting system and sleek furniture, but the house, which is soon to be home to 16 eager contestants, doesn't feel welcoming.
"It looks nice but it doesn’t feel nice," says Rylan. "That carpet’s going to end up giving you a headache…. They are going to have to have their eyes done when they come out."
He's not wrong there (apart from about their eyes. Hopefully). The house is bright, garish and covered in tech.
“Welcome to 2014. It’s like the Hunger Games but no one dies," says Rylan.
As a previous Big Brother winner, Rylan has some unique insight into how tonight's housemates will feel as they give up their life and head down those iconic stairs into the Big Brother House.
And it seems he hasn't let his promotion to presenter separate him from the housemates: "I do sympathise with the housemates because there’s only one way you’re going to do well at Big Brother. And that’s you’ve just got to be yourself."
"You’ve can play the game, by all means play the game because that’s what it is. But if you think you can act your whole way through Big Brother you shouldn’t be in Borehamwood, you should be in Hollywood."
"Be yourself," he concludes. "If you’re an arsehole, you’re an arsehole."
Wise words, Rylan. Wise words.
Big Brother: Power Trip Live Launch is on tonight and tomorrow at 9:00pm on Channel 5