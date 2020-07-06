RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ India Ferrah sheds light on her side of Alexis Mateo drama

The latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 left fans divided after season three queen India Ferrah dropped a gag-worthy bombshell, claiming Alexis Mateo and Mayhem Miller had conspired with her to vote frontrunner Shea Couleé out when she was up for elimination in episode three.

Since the episode’s broadcast and her subsequent elimination, India has opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the drama which happened after the judges’ critiques.

“It’s absolutely the truth. I will live that truth until the day I die,” she said.

“On the side of the stage, Mayhem and Alexis – it was mainly Alexis. Mayhem didn’t say much other than that she voted for Shea as well – came to me on the side of the stage and said, ‘So did you vote her out? Are we getting rid of her?’ I was like, ‘What, who?’ and she said Shea, and I said ‘Shea doesn’t deserve to go home, she’s competition. Why should I send her home?’ It was a weird moment.”

“Sitting in Untucked and hearing Alexis talk to Shea, telling her she was her family, I couldn’t do it anymore. I knew I was going home, but I wasn’t going to leave with another dark cloud over me. I wanted Shea to hear my truth and know who she was playing against,” she added.

India’s reveal received a mixed reaction from Drag Race fans, with some saying the queen was lying to goad Shea, who was the All Star of the week, into eliminating Alexis instead of her, while others believed India in light of a comment Mayhem had made about voting out Shea a few episodes before.

When told that viewers are struggling to decide who to believe, India said: “Alexis is a good actress.”

She added that her relationship with Alexis hasn’t been affected by the drama as they “weren’t that close” to begin with. “It was never a best friend scenario. Her getting that upset over it, like, that was a fool, girl. This was a scene and a stunt,”

“I just wanted Shea to know that Alexis and Mayhem voted to get rid of her because she’s competition, don’t say it’s because you wanted your best friend Mariah there. That’s not the tea!” she added.

Episode five saw the All Stars take part in the Snatch Game of Love, where they were required to impersonate a celebrity on a Blind Date-type game show and make RuPaul, UnReal star Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and 13 Reasons Why’s Tommy Dorfman laugh.

Shea Couleé emerged as All Star of the week with her impersonation of rapper Flavor Flav, with all the other queens landing in the bottom. With Shea winning the Lip Sync against Lip Sync Assassin Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, she chose India to leave due to her lacklustre imitation of internet personality Jeffrey Starr and her track record of landing in the bottom.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars airs Friday nights on VH1 in the US. In the UK, episodes are released on Netflix every Saturday.