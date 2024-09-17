In the clip (above), Lacey and Nathan are welcomed into their reception with cheers from their family members, and things are going off to what appears to be an alright start before Nathan opts to give a speech!

While it seems pretty wholesome on first glance, there is certainly an awkward atmosphere in the air, and it only worsens.

"I'd just like to thank all of our families and friends for joining us today," Nathan says as their families watch on.

Nathan on Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

"It was really hard to write this because obviously I knew nothing about anyone or anyone I was meeting. But luckily for me, you're right up my street."

After a couple of "um"s and "ah"s, Nathan delivers a joke that goes down like a lead balloon, to say the least.

As he raises a glass, Nathan says, "To Mr and Mrs queef bottom," and there isn't straight face in the room as everyone's eyebrows raise in shock.

But he quickly saves himself as he says: "It's not, it's not. It's Campbell."

Nathan and Lacey on Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

As he tries to laugh it off, it's clear the joke may not have gone down particularly well with Lacey, as she offers a smile before turning away completely.

That's certainly one way to introduce yourself to your in-laws!

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4.

