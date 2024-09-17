While everything seemed rosy for Emma, who was certainly pleased who the experts had paired her with, Caspar couldn't get over the fact that she reminded him of his twin sister.

After some comparisons in their laugh and personality, it was clear they did have some similar traits – but will this prove to be a hindrance for the couple as they move forward in the experiment?

Only time will tell. But in the meantime, read on to get to know about more about Married at First Sight UK couple Emma and Caspar.

Who is Emma on MAFS UK?

Emma for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Sales manager

Location: Bristol

Instagram: @emmaebarnes

Hoping the experts will do her a solid and find her a match, Emma has a thirst for succeeding in her career and climbing the corporate ladder. But in her spare time, Emma can be found taking up her favourite hobbies, whether it be wild swimming, climbing mountains, competing in triathlons and conquering the slopes of Courchevel.

Through her adventures, Emma was inspired to create a blog titled Man of the Month, which follows her encounters with a different man each month! But Emma hasn't yet found a lasting connection and has never been in a serious long-term relationship.

Looking for intellectual stimulation and someone who is passionate and ambitious, could Caspar be the one to sweep Emma off her feet?

Who is Caspar on MAFS UK?

Caspar on Married at First UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 34

Job: Head gardener

Location: New Forest

Instagram: @casparinthecountry

Caspar is trusting that the experiment will help him find a wife and, like Emma, has never had a serious relationship. He puts his single status down to his past struggles with confidence and says he has never felt ready to find love.

After leaving London, Caspar built a career as a head gardener on a country estate and lives with his two dogs in New Forest. Ready to step out of his comfort zone. Caspar is ready to give himself the chance to meet a wife!

Are Emma and Caspar from Married at First Sight UK still together?

Based on the episodes of Married at First Sight UK so far, Emma and Caspar are still together.

As ever, the pair are unable to reveal the outcome of their relationship before it plays out on screen, but we'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest!

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4.

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4.