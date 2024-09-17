Well, during their wedding, in which they met each other for the first time, Kieran played a practical joke on Kristina by wearing some truly awful false teeth.

As they faced each other, it was clear every emotion was running through Kristina's mind at that point.

But all was well when Kieran removed the teeth, and they soon got on like a house on fire.

So, what is there to know about this new Married at First Sight UK couple? Read on for everything you need to know about Kristina and Kieran.

Who is Kristina on MAFS UK?

Kristina for MAFS UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Dog walker

Location: East Sussex

Instagram: @kristinagoodsell

Kristina wanted to sign up for MAFS UK because she felt like she was ready to meet the love of her life.

Described as an "eccentric animal lover", Kristina comes from a small seaside town in East Sussex where everyone knows everyone, which makes it hard for her to meet someone new.

The 31-year-old originally started her career in the care sector, and soon turned her attention to caring for animals and is trained in Animal Reiki.

As for why she'd make a perfect partner, Kristina said: "I'm funny, full of energy, positive and I'm a vibe."

In her day-to-day life, Kristina suffers with severe PMDD symptoms and hopes to meet someone who can support her and accept her, as it is a big part of her life.

Asking the experts for a "tall, dark, cheeky chappy" who is "fun and can match her energy levels", could Kieran be the one for her?

Who is Kieran on MAFS UK?

Kieran for MAFS UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 28

Job: Mechanic

Location: Newcastle

Instagram: @kieranchapmannn

Kieran has been unlucky in love, whether it be getting heartbroken or messed around, and is keen to get the experts' advice to find the right one for him.

Described as "independent and self-motivated", Kieran has always had the drive to learn new talents and embrace any situation that comes his way.

After studying an apprenticeship in mechanics, Kieran decided to join the circus and trained as a clown! But he has since returned to his life as a mechanic.

He currently lives with his dog Hugo in a caravan in the woodland, and while he found that has been a red flag for some people, Kristina was moved to tears of happiness when she found out.

For Kieran, it's crucial his future partner is "spontaneous and ambitious" - could that be Kristina?

Are Kristina and Kieran from Married at First Sight UK still together?

As for the experiment, Kristina and Kieran are still together.

Like all seasons before, the couples are unable to spoil whether or not they made it through the experiment until it plays out on screen for viewers to see.

So, keep this page bookmarked as we'll update you with the latest!

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4.

