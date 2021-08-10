Love Island’s Wes Nelson boasts about Toby Aromolaran comparison: ‘He’s carrying the villa at the moment’

Series seven of Love Island is simmering away, and with just two weeks to go until the Love Island 2021 final, we’ve seen lots of coupling up, dumping and heads turning. One of the Love Island 2021 contestants who has been responsible for a lot of drama on this year’s show is Toby Aromolaran.

The 21-year old footballer was originally coupled up with Kaz Kamwi, but he ditched her for Chloe Burrows, who he then mugged off for Abigail Rawlings. He then left her for Mary Bedford at Casa Amor before finally making his way back to Chloe, who he’s currently in a couple with. Phew.

Many viewers have compared Toby’s behaviour to series four star Wes Nelson, who was initially with Laura Anderson, but jumped shipped after Megan Barton-Hanson’s arrival.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com Wes reflects on the comparisons: “He [Toby] seems like a sick guy and he seems to be carrying the villa at the moment. Apparently he’s the engine to the whole show at the moment, so credit to him. Keep going!”

Wes went on to defend Toby for deciding to get back with Chloe, saying: “He’s like Adam [Collard] in my season. He played the field and then settled with Zara [McDermott] and as weird as it sounds, that is the concept of Love Island. Outside of the show, it’s a no-go, but in the show, that’s the point of the show.”

He continues: “[The point of the show] is not to be coupled up with the first person you’re with. You’re supposed to play the field. What we forget from the outside looking in is if you met someone for three or four days outside, would people kick off if you went and spoke to someone else? No! None of these people are boyfriend and girlfriend and none of them have known each other for more than a couple of weeks, so play the field and find the one for you, then settle down.”

Wes is a busy boy at the moment – on Monday 9th August, he opened the doors of his home to MTV Cribs.

Explaining why he decided to sign up to the show, the 23-year-old says, “I’ve become quite a house proud person and I think the older I’ve got, I’ve been more into houses and properties. I’ve got addicted to buying stuff for the house and getting excited about different pieces of furniture, so it makes complete sense to invite the one and only MTV Cribs into my house. I think most people in my generation grew up watching MTV Cribs, and it was a dream to even have a house that was worthy of being on MTV Cribs. It was like a dream come true for me.”

And if you’re wondering about the star room of his house? “I think maybe my studio,” reveals Wes, who released his debut single See Nobody last year.

“Or maybe the snug, because the snug is above the balcony, and that’s where I chill most of the time when I’m not in the studio. I’ll go to the mezzanine and chill up there. It’s like a big cloud up there with lots of bean bags and it’s very homey.”

MTV Cribs continues Mondays at 8pm on MTV, while Love Island airs nightly on ITV2. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.