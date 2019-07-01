Since the girls headed over to the second ‘secret’ villa, the boys have felt the pressure from the new girls – with both Curtis and Michael doubting their relationships in the villa.

The first to crack is Curtis, who cosies up to Jourdan in the garden, after previously admitting to pal Tommy that his head was all over the place.

On the Love Island’s First Look sneak peek available on the app, Curtis tells Jourdan, “I just thought I’d get to know you a little bit more as well,” before seemingly having second thoughts in the Beach Hut.

“Me and Amy are good, but why am I having doubts?” he asks dramatically.

Elsewhere, Michael pulls Joanna for a chat, after she admits she did like him, but wanted to know where she stood.

“I’ve been able to be myself, and I like to say when I’ve got a problem, and I feel like I can say that to you,” he says. “I don’t feel like I can say that to Amber.

“In that sense, I feel the scales are tipping.”

It seems as if the girls’ worst fears are confirmed, with both Amber and Amy vowing to stay loyal while in Casa Amor.

“I am worried,” Amber said.

“We’ve got nice boys who are going to be nice to them, and the girls need to realise that they won’t be cracking on,” Amy added.

However, not all the girls are sticking with their original partners, with things heating up for Anna and Ovie.

Anna admits to the basketball player that she sees more potential with him than with Jordan, as they’re similar age.

“I actually really like everything about you,” she said, before moving in for another kiss.

But Jordan has seemingly had second thoughts over Anna – while initially speaking to the new Islanders in the villa, he tells Danny that he does miss Anna.

“I think it’s going to take a lot for me to go down a different route,” he said.

Could Jordan’s days in the villa be numbered?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2.