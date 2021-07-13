Love Island vote leaves 3 couples at risk of dumping tonight – and has Sharon had a change of heart about Hugo?

It looks like Love Island won’t be slowing down on the drama front anytime soon. Following Monday’s recoupling – which saw bombshell Rachel Finni get dumped – tonight’s episode will put three Love Island couples‘ future on the show at risk.

An unexpected public vote will decide which of the couples they think is most compatible. The results will be shared in tonight’s episode as they always are – around the fire pit. The freshly forged pairings will gather round to hear the results. The couple with the least votes will leave the Love Island villa.

The latest recoupling means some of the contestants haven’t had much time to explore whether they have a connection, but one new couple who might rekindle things after a shaky start are Sharon and Hugo.

The civil servant and the PE teacher were one of the first couples of the 2021’s edition of the show, but it was clear early on they weren’t each other’s type. The recoupling saw the pair reunite, but it looks like Sharon might be having a change of heart when it comes to Hugo as a romantic partner.

ITV has revealed that, in tonight’s episode, Sharon is set to open up to fellow Islander Kaz Kamwi about possibly being attracted to Hugo. She says: “Sharing a bed this time around is very different. I do think he is fit but is it that I just think he’s fit and nothing else?”

Kaz replies: “It’s not that you just think he’s fit because you guys actually get along. You like him as a person.”

“I think I did rule it out in the beginning but I think seeing qualities that were missing in Aaron and seeing them in Hugo has made me really think things through,” Sharon reveals. “He’s a really good communicator and we talk about everything and anything.”

This will launch Kaz on a mission to find out if Hugo feels the same. But is Hugo interested in getting to know Sharon on a deeper level?

Love Island continues weekdays on ITV2 at 9pm.