Love Island dumping looms as Tyler makes up his mind and pulls Kaz for a chat

We’re over a month into Love Island series seven and what a season it’s been so far, with the boys’ three-day trip to Casa Amor making and breaking a number of Love Island couples in the villa.

While the islanders have only just recoupled, tonight’s episode will see the Love Island contestants gather round the fire pit once again to hear the results of the recent public vote – with the couples who receive the fewest votes at risk of being dumped from the island.

However, that’s not before Tyler Cruickshank pulls Kaz Kamwi for a chat to ask whether romance is still on the cards.

“What is the situation at the moment?” Tyler asks Kaz on the terrace before asking whether “the door is still open”.

“The door’s open a tiny crack,” Kaz answers, with Tyler responding: “What is the only thing keeping it open for you then?”

“The little feelings I have – tiny feelings I have,” Kaz says.

While Tyler is currently coupled up with Clarisse and Kaz is now with Matt, could the pre-Casa Amor couple reunite?

Tonight’s episode will also see Dale and Mary Bedford head to the terrace after Abigail Rawlings picked him in the recoupling, while Hugo Hammond and Amy Day begin to question their relationship, with Amy telling him she feels as though “there is distance between” them.

Towards the end of the evening, Millie Court receives a text from the producers asking all the islanders to gather around the fire pit, where the couples with the most votes are revealed until just three couples are left standing and therefore at risk of elimination.

Love Island airs new episodes every night on ITV2 at 9pm, except Saturdays. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.