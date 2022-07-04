As the new islanders were going to sleep and Iain Stirling's voiceover explained who was sharing a bed with whom, both the graphics and the voiceover named the wrong boys and girls for who was on-screen, with Josh labelled as Deji and vice versa and Gemma labelled as Danica and vice versa.

Fans were quick to note the mix-up on Twitter, with one viewer posting: "Did anyone not notice they got deji and josh mixed up in the beds. I’m sure deji and danica were sharing".

This isn't the first editing mishap to have been noticed in this year's season, as last week fans noticed that Dami appeared to be in two places at once, both in the same shot.

The show's annual Casa Amor twist began last night, with the girls moving across to a new villa and being introduced to six brand-new bombshells, to see whether any of their heads will be turned.

Meanwhile the boys are also being introduced to six new girls, which could prove to be a temptation too far for otherwise solid couples.

In an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, fans said that they expect only Dami and Indiyah's relationship will survive Casa Amor, while they think Paige and Jacques, Gemma and Luca and Tasha and Andrew will all split.

